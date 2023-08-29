LBJ High School set to unveil new tribute for Lance Cpl. David Lee Espinoza

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This past Saturday marked the two-year anniversary of a fallen hero and one local high school is set to unveil a new tribute to keep his legacy alive.

Before the new unveiling, Lyndon B. Johnson High School administrators honored Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza last Friday.

School officials encouraged students to bring flowers and hand-written notes to a table set up by the library, and on Saturday, carried those items to the cemetery to place on his grave.

However, officials say Espinoza’s sacrifice will be enshrined in a more permanent way.

LBJ Student Activity Coordinator Rosie Santos says, “We honor him because he is our hero. These young men and women go and fight for us so we can have our freedom and live every day comfortably without any worries. We will be having an unveiling of his bust. In a few weeks, we are getting that together. We’re just waiting for the plaque to arrive.”

The new bust will be placed inside the school’s library which is already dedicated in Espinoza’s honor.

