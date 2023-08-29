Shop Local
Pillar to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for new vending machines

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A non-profit organization is inviting the community to a ribbon cutting ceremony that will unveil a new kind of vending machine that aims to help the community.

Back in June, Pillar unveiled its new harm reduction vending machines to the community.

While most vending machines are normally stocked with snacks and sweets, this machine will be fully equipped with harm reduction supplies such as Narcan, safe sex kits, safe smoke kits and hygiene supplies.

Representatives with Pillar believe these new machines will help keep the public safe.

Pillar will hold its ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at Laredo Fire Station 3 located at 901 Garden Street.

