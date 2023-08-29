RGISC invites community to workshop for binational river conservation project

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A non-profit organization that aims to preserve and protect the Rio Grande and Laredo environment is inviting the community to get involved in an upcoming project.

The Rio Grande International Study Center in collaboration with UTSA School of Architecture and Able City are hosting a design workshop for the future Binational River Conservation Project.

Residents of the La Ladrillera, El Tonto, El Rincon Del Diablo, El Azteca, or Chacon are invited to attend the event to voice their input.

The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Laredo Center for the Arts located at 500 San Agustin Avenue on the second floor.

Attendees will be treated to free food, light refreshments and have a chance to enter a raffle for H-E-B gift cards.

For more information call 956-649-2364.

