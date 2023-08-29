Shop Local
Tecolotes prepare to face Laguna at UniTrade Stadium Tuesday

By Tania Tchalikian
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Tecolotes of los dos Laredos are one series away from a chance to win it all.

They will now face Union Laguna in a seven-game series.

During a recent practice, starting pitcher Brandon Brennan believes in his team and their success.

“I think were more favorable its just my opinion but at the same time after playing the number two seed beating them and mow playing a lower seed who is hot, I’ll give them that but we’re pretty confident going into the series as long as we play the baseball were accustomed to play then we should win,” said Brennan.

The Tecos are going into this series like any other game, preparing like they do for any team but getting this far feels more special and with the support they are getting.

“That’s probably the biggest thing that carried us in the playoffs and we pretty much know that the team needs the city to be behind us and know that the city is so to bring a championship potentially back over here it’ll be unreal for them and for us then,” said Brennan.

“I’m excited as well I think we’ve all had a pretty good year and it is showing right now so it’s good to be part of a team that’s playing good so it’s fun,” said Nate Antone.

The Tecolotes play game one of the Division Championship Tuesday night.

The last time the Gateway City made it to the Division Championship was in 2002.T

The Tecolotes will face off with another tough matchup in Union Laguna.

Game one of the series will be at UniTrade Stadium at 8:05 p.m.

