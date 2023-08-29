Tecolotes prepare to face Union Laguna in North Division Championship Series

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Tuesday kicks off the North Division Championship Series as los dos Laredos prepare to battle Union Laguna for the fifth time in their history during the playoffs with the Tecos having won three of the previous four.

Los dos Laredos is coming off a 4-2 series win against the Monterrey Sultanes.

This is the first time in 21 years that the Tecos have reached the Division Championship series.

First pitch is at 8:05 p.m. with Brandon Brennan getting the start for the home team.

