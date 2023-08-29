Shop Local
UISD reports an increase in COVID cases, raise concerns with other illnesses

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department is reporting a rise in covid cases, and the back-to-school season could be a reason why.

In July, the department reported just a little under 250 cases while August saw that number increase to 705.

Officials working in the UISD Health Department say the variant they are seeing is easily transmissible.

Yet, it’s not just COVID-19 that is worrying school officials--but the combination of other potential illnesses.

UISD Health Services Director Irene Rosales told us, “The concern is that now we are seeing the influenza. We are seeing some cases of strep throat. So, they are calling it the trifecta. If we continue like this, we are going to see a lot more illnesses and sickness out there and people are not going to be able to come to work. They’re going to be really sick. So we’re trying to prevent it.”

In a press release sent by the health department, they say:

The City of Laredo Health Department is closely monitoring the situation and working in collaboration with local healthcare providers to ensure care availability for those affected by the virus. Laredo Health reminds the community that surveillance testing is critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19, and if someone tests positive for COVID-19, they must stay home for at least five days, isolate from others in their home and seek treatment.

In response to the evolving pandemic situation, Laredo Public Health has allocated 6,000 at-home COVID-19 testing kits, augmenting the total capacity to 16,416 individual tests, aimed at providing accessible testing options for community members. Kits will be readily accessible with Laredo Health’s outreach team or by calling the Epidemiology team at (956) 796-4951. Community members can also find at-home testing kits at different pharmacies around town.

If someone has taken an at-home COVID-19 test and received a positive result, it is recommended to report it immediately to the Epidemiology Department by faxing the results to 956-795-4953 or by sending an email to Covidreporting@ci.laredo.tx.us. By reporting positive cases promptly, every person plays a vital role in helping monitor and respond to the ongoing situation in our community.

