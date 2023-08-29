UISD tax office closure for annual Division of Finance meeting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The UISD Tax Office, located at 3501 E. Saunders, will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, August 30th, due to its annual Division of Finance Meeting.

Regular office hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. will resume on Thursday, August 31st. Residents and visitors are advised to plan their business and inquiries accordingly.

For additional updates and information, the UISD Tax Office can be reached at (956) 473-7900.

