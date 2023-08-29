Woman dies in custody at Harlingen Border Patrol station

HARLINGEN, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials have confirmed the death of a 29-year-old woman while in custody at the Harlingen Border Patrol Station on Monday, August 28. The incident took place at the same facility where an eight-year-old girl had passed away in May earlier this year.

According to CBP reports, immigration agents first encountered the woman on Sunday. She had been held in custody for less than 20 hours when she experienced a medical emergency. CBP says an on-site medical team initiated medical intervention before calling for emergency medical services.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The precise cause of her death remains under investigation.

This recent case, as well as the previous incident involving the eight-year-old girl in May, are both subject to comprehensive investigations by the agency, a standard protocol in such circumstances.

The identity of the deceased woman has not been disclosed to the public at this time.

