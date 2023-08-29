Shop Local
Zapata County I.S.D. launches attendance matters proclamation

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - During the first football game of the season, Zapata County ISD launched its attendance campaign that aims to motivate students to attend school.

The county’s commissioners and judge along with school board members proclaimed September as Attendance Awareness Month.

Students were seen signing posters and pledging to go to school.

Superintendent, Bobbie Trevino said it’s only through a collaborative effort between leadership both at the county level and the district level that they can truly make a difference.

