12-year-old Laredo boy charged, accused of making threats to shoot up school

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 12-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up a Laredo middle school Tuesday.

Laredo Police officers responded at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29 to a call that was made regarding a middle school located at 4401 E. San Francisco. Harmony Science Academy is listed under that address.

After the officers arrived, they investigated and corroborated that a 12-year-old boy made a threat to commit a shooting on the campus.

In a statement, LPD said Investigators met with the suspect’s parents, who fully cooperated and consented to police searching their home.

No weapons were found in the home.

After consulting with the Webb County’s Attorney’s Office the boy was detained and charged with terroristic threatening ( Class B) and taken to the Webb County Youth Village

