Changes to school bus transportation policy raise concerns for students living near campuses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For many students, the school bus is not just a mode of transportation; it’s a lifeline connecting them to education. However, shifts in the Texas Education Agency (TEA) policy regarding school bus transportation are causing concerns, particularly for students residing close to their campuses.

The existing TEA policy, which has been in place for some time, outlines that students living within 2 miles or less from their school might not be eligible for bus transportation unless their route is deemed hazardous. Hazardous conditions include factors such as crossing highways, lack of sidewalks, or an unsafe walking environment.

United Independent School District (UISD), like many others, is grappling with implementing this policy change. Students from Elias Herrera and Freedom Elementary schools are among those who will experience fewer bus routes due to the area no longer meeting TEA regulations. Joe Aranda, the Director of Transportation at UISD, explained, “It’s not like the district decided to single out Elias Herrera. It happens at all the middle schools throughout the district. However, taking into account that that’s something that they are not used to, they haven’t been doing it for some time, you know it caught them by surprise. The district is extending transportation services beyond that, and we will look for other options to facilitate helping parents get their kids to Elias Herrera.”

To mitigate the impact of the change, UISD has extended transportation services until the end of September. Despite the extension, the alteration to the transportation policy has raised concerns among parents. Some worry about their children navigating high-traffic areas and unsafe pedestrian conditions.

This change only affects children living less than 2 miles away from their school.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.