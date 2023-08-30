Shop Local
District 6 town hall discusses traffic proposals, traffic calming measures in area

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - During Tuesday’s District 6 town hall, residents voiced their opinions about a traffic proposal in their neighborhood.

District 6 Councilmember Dr. Tyler King was on hand to discuss traffic calming measures along Winfield from Del Mar to Loop 20.

A proposal for nine speed tables in the neighborhood was presented.

Residents for and against the idea expressed their views, but almost all agreed on a glaring need.

One resident speaking at the town hall said, “I feel like my girl’s lives are in danger every time I walk down the street. Why? Because of the speeding. Not only that, I also have videos of people actually speeding going really, really fast, because like I said, I have my backyard right there. They give me the opportunity, because I listen to them from far away, I have the liberty and the time to get my phone ready and record them all the way speeding.”

Many residents also brought up traffic congestion near Benavides Elementary.

The proposal is estimated to cost $115,000.

You can find the full town hall at this link.

