Driver hospitalized following tractor trailer accident on I-35

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The driver of a tractor trailer is transported to the hospital following an accident on I-35 Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened after 5 p.m. on the northbound lane of I-35 near mile marker 13, just after the Pilot Truck stop.

Video shows the trailer rolled over on its side on the median.

Paramedics and Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene.

According to officials, the driver was taken to Doctors Hospital in stable condition.

