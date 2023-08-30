Harmony Science Academy defers to Laredo police about alleged student threat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Harmony Science Academy has refrained from commenting on the case involving one of their 12-year-old students who allegedly threatened to commit violence on campus. The academy has redirected inquiries about the investigation to the Laredo police. The incident unfolded on Tuesday, August 28, when police responded to the school shortly after 12 p.m., following reports that a student had made threats.

Upon being informed of the threat, school administrators contacted the local police. Authorities spoke to the student’s parents, who granted permission for a search of the boy’s home for weapons or explosives. The search yielded no such items.

With only a few weeks into the new school year, local law enforcement agencies are taking threats seriously. Investigator Joe Baeza from the Laredo Police Department emphasized that any threats made against a student body, faculty, or campus would not be tolerated. Baeza stressed, “We’ve said it repeatedly, not even in jest or joking are these types being ignored. They will be fully investigated and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

In response to the alleged threat, the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with terroristic threat. Subsequently, he was transferred to the Webb County Youth Village, where he awaits his court hearing.

