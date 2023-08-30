Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Harmony Science Academy defers to Laredo police about alleged student threat

(Any)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Harmony Science Academy has refrained from commenting on the case involving one of their 12-year-old students who allegedly threatened to commit violence on campus. The academy has redirected inquiries about the investigation to the Laredo police. The incident unfolded on Tuesday, August 28, when police responded to the school shortly after 12 p.m., following reports that a student had made threats.

Upon being informed of the threat, school administrators contacted the local police. Authorities spoke to the student’s parents, who granted permission for a search of the boy’s home for weapons or explosives. The search yielded no such items.

With only a few weeks into the new school year, local law enforcement agencies are taking threats seriously. Investigator Joe Baeza from the Laredo Police Department emphasized that any threats made against a student body, faculty, or campus would not be tolerated. Baeza stressed, “We’ve said it repeatedly, not even in jest or joking are these types being ignored. They will be fully investigated and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

In response to the alleged threat, the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with terroristic threat. Subsequently, he was transferred to the Webb County Youth Village, where he awaits his court hearing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Laredo Police
12-year-old charged for allegedly threatening to shoot up Laredo middle school
Internal Laredo Police memo regarding organized crime leaked
Laredo Police need help identifying woman tied to theft case
Laredo Police need help identifying woman tied to theft case
UISD and LISD to dismiss students early due to safety concerns
Laredo-area schools dismiss students early due to safety concerns
UISD and LISD to dismiss students early due to safety concerns
False social media post causes confusion among parents, LISD classes unaffected

Latest News

Laredo magistrate John Kazen nominated by President Biden for U.S. Southern District of Texas...
Laredo magistrate John Kazen nominated by President Biden for U.S. Southern District of Texas Court
UISD, Boys and Girls Club team up for after-school programs
UISD, Boys and Girls Club team up for after-school programs
Webb County conducts unannounced routine fire drill
Webb County Jail conducts unannounced routine fire drill
10p newscast recording
How Laredo school districts responded to recent threat