Laredo Police Chief candidates believe in change for the betterment of the community

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been roughly seven months since Laredo’s police chief announced his retirement leaving an interim to take his place, but the department could soon have its new chief.

Andy Harvey, Tom Whitten, Manuel Maciel, Ricardo Gonzalez, and Miguel Rodriguez are all in the running for the Laredo Police Chief position.

Three of the candidates are currently officers who have served with the Laredo Police Department for several years.

After speaking with the three locals, each of the three candidates believe that there are changes that need to be made for the better of the community.

While some believe that utilizing new technology and reunification are top priorities, Acting Chief Steve Landin believes that transparency is key to success.

“If they follow what needs to be done and they’re transparent about it, they’re going to be successful. So I ask that the new chief really understand that the public is always watching and because of that, ya know whatever is done in the dark will be exposed in the light so they need to be professional about that,” said Landin.

Chief Landin is expected to remain the interim chief until the process of hiring a new one has been completed.

The city will hold its meet and greet event on Wednesday at the Haynes Rec Center from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Then on Thursday, the city will hold a special city council meeting at 3:30 p.m. to interview all 5 candidates.

Each candidate is scheduled to be interviewed for 30 minutes.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.