Laredo Police Department welcomes 14 new officers in pinning ceremony

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The ranks of the Laredo Police Department have been bolstered by the addition of 14 new officers, each of whom took the oath to serve the community with integrity. The pinning ceremony, held on Wednesday, August 30, at the Student Activity Center, marked the culmination of eight months of training.

One of the new officers, Deanna Solis, shared her perspective on the challenges and opportunities of being a woman in the department. She emphasized the importance of demonstrating determination and resilience. “We’re fortunate enough to be in a department that is equal, and all females can join. It’s not more difficult, but you do have to show a bit more, you have to come in with a little bit more, not an attitude, but more ‘ganas.’ ‘Mas ganas’ to be here. But anyone can do it,” Officer Solis stated.

Officer Solis also expressed her personal motivation, explaining that her four-year-old daughter inspired her to set an example of achievement. “I especially do this for my daughter. I want her to look up to me and think, like ‘if my mom can do it, anyone can do it.’ So, any little girl out there that’s watching, please, don’t let anyone ever tell you that you can’t do something.”

Congratulations to the following officers who were officially pinned at today’s ceremony. The Laredo Police Department welcomes them as the newest members of their team:

Edgar Alan Fraga

Charles Austin Garay, Jr.

Alehandro Garica, Jr.

Oscar Alexis Guel

Reynaldo Hernandez

Kim Chau Ho

Stephen Mangino

Allan Martinez

Jerry Martinez

David Mireles, Jr.

Miguel Angel Munos, Jr.

Deanna Codelia Solis

Luis Fernando Valdez

Daniel Villarreal

