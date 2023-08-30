Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredoans speak out about police chief position

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The naming of a new permanent police chief has Laredoans talking about what changes they would like to see in the community.

With the recent series of fatal accidents, some community members say they hope to see more officers patrolling the streets, especially during the late evening hours.

When it comes to hiring local candidates or outsiders, Local resident Hector Garcia believes hiring a chief from outside Laredo would bring in new ideas.

“If you’re always from the same area and deal with the same people, you just have a limited perspective or ideas. When you go outside Laredo; for example, you live outside Laredo and you deal with people that are ethnically different other than Hispanics for example, they have a different viewpoint on things, and you can improve that and yourself a lot,” said Garcia.

Garcia would like to see the new chief implement additional public engagement.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Laredo Police
12-year-old charged for allegedly threatening to shoot up Laredo middle school
Internal Laredo Police memo regarding organized crime leaked
Laredo Police need help identifying woman tied to theft case
Laredo Police need help identifying woman tied to theft case
UISD and LISD to dismiss students early due to safety concerns
Laredo-area schools dismiss students early due to safety concerns
UISD and LISD to dismiss students early due to safety concerns
False social media post causes confusion among parents, LISD classes unaffected

Latest News

Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Driver hospitalized following tractor trailer accident on I-35
School bus transportation halted for Laredo students living less than two miles
Laredoans speak out about police chief position