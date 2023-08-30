Laredoans speak out about police chief position

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The naming of a new permanent police chief has Laredoans talking about what changes they would like to see in the community.

With the recent series of fatal accidents, some community members say they hope to see more officers patrolling the streets, especially during the late evening hours.

When it comes to hiring local candidates or outsiders, Local resident Hector Garcia believes hiring a chief from outside Laredo would bring in new ideas.

“If you’re always from the same area and deal with the same people, you just have a limited perspective or ideas. When you go outside Laredo; for example, you live outside Laredo and you deal with people that are ethnically different other than Hispanics for example, they have a different viewpoint on things, and you can improve that and yourself a lot,” said Garcia.

Garcia would like to see the new chief implement additional public engagement.

