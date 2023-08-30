Laredo magistrate John Kazen nominated by President Biden for U.S. Southern District of Texas Court

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - President Joe Biden has put forward the nomination of John Kazen, a local magistrate judge, to serve as a District Judge of the U.S. Southern District of Texas Court. Kazen, who has been serving as a magistrate judge since 2018 within the Southern District of Texas Court, received the nomination from the President on Wednesday, August 30.

Prior to his magistrate judgeship, Kazen was a partner at the local law firm Kazen, Meurer, & Pérez, L.L.P., from 1997 to 2018. His commitment to law stretches back further, including civil litigation at Kemp, Smith, Duncan, & Hammond, P.C. from 1991 to 1997.

Kazen’s connection to the region runs deep, as he started his legal career as a law clerk for Judge Robert Parker on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas from 1990 to 1991. He obtained his J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1990 and his B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987.

He is the son of the late George P. Kazen, a former senior federal judge, who passed away in April of 2021.

Kazen is one of four nominees announced by the White House. President Biden’s selection of Kazen marks his thirty-seventh round of nominees for federal judicial positions. With this latest round of nominations, the total number of announced federal nominees stands at 184.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.