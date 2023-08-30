Pet of the Week: Sassy

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, we’re “bringing Sassy back” who is looking for a new forever home.

Sassy is still a kitten, she is five months old and is already spayed, fully vaccinated and microchipped.

Best Friends For Life said Sassy is up for adoption at the Petco located on San Bernardo.

If you would like to adopt Sassy, you can stop by Petco on San Bernardo or contact Best Friends for Life at 956-724-8364.

