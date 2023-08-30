Roadblocks get in the way of renaming I-35 in honor of Cesar Chavez

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An initiative to honor a Mexican-American labor leader is facing some challenges.

While the hope was to re-name the portion of Highway I-35 within Laredo city limits in Cesar Chavez’s honor -- TxDOT says it’s not that easy.

Planning Director Orlando Navarro reports that Txdot informed him that stretch of I-35 is already taken and named Monarch Highway.

One option that Txdot mentioned is the section from Saunders to Loop 20, but officials say they are looking at all their options.

For organizers, the push to honor Chavez is a cause close to many.

Former Webb County Judge Danny Valdez says, “We identify with Cesar Chavez. It’s important that the community knows and is aware of what this person did--this icon. The fact that he worked extremely hard and sacrificed his life to be able to make it better for workers, especially workers in the fields for better wages, and better working conditions. A lot of us identify with that, especially here in Laredo.”

At last week’s city council meeting, council members unanimously approved a resolution to rename the highway.

