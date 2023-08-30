UISD, Boys and Girls Club team up for after-school programs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a joint effort to enhance educational opportunities for students, the United Independent School District (UISD) has partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Laredo to introduce after-school programs at two UISD schools. This innovative partnership aims to provide students with valuable extra-curricular activities, focusing on STEM education, life skills development, and homework assistance.

The collaboration will launch with a pilot program set to begin on September 1st. This initiative is part of a broader vision to enrich students’ learning experiences outside the regular school day. The after-school programs will be available at Arndt and San Isidro Elementary schools, catering to 4th and 5th graders.

Robert Eads, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Laredo, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership and the potential impact it could have on students’ lives. “UISD said, ‘We would like for you to be in one but in two schools.’ So we said okay. They picked Arndt and San Isidro Elementary to start,” Eads explained. The Boys and Girls Club of Laredo is funding the pilot program, with the goal of demonstrating its effectiveness to UISD. Eads added, “The Boys and Girls Club is funding this entire project at this point because we know we are going to prove that this program works at this school so that next year the school board is meeting, they will then consider funding our program... their program in more sites.”

As the launch date approaches, the Boys and Girls Club of Laredo and UISD are finalizing the program’s details to ensure a seamless and impactful experience for participating students. Families interested in enrolling their 4th and 5th graders in the program are encouraged to reach out to Arndt and San Isidro Elementary schools for more information.

