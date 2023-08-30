Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Webb County Jail conducts unannounced routine fire drill

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Jail conducted an unannounced routine fire drill on Wednesday morning.

According to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, it took jailers from all floors one minute to respond to the emergency and they all had effective communication from start to finish.

Sheriff Cuellar said the fire drills happen frequently and they are vital in keeping staff prepared in the event of an emergency.

Sheriff Cuellar applauded correctional officers for their quick response.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Laredo Police
12-year-old charged for allegedly threatening to shoot up Laredo middle school
Internal Laredo Police memo regarding organized crime leaked
Laredo Police need help identifying woman tied to theft case
Laredo Police need help identifying woman tied to theft case
UISD and LISD to dismiss students early due to safety concerns
Laredo-area schools dismiss students early due to safety concerns
A Phoenix man says he is out thousands of dollars after the vehicle he purchased ended up...
‘Messed up’: Car buyer out $75,000 after Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory

Latest News

Laredo magistrate John Kazen nominated by President Biden for U.S. Southern District of Texas...
Laredo magistrate John Kazen nominated by President Biden for U.S. Southern District of Texas Court
UISD, Boys and Girls Club team up for after-school programs
UISD, Boys and Girls Club team up for after-school programs
10p newscast recording
How Laredo school districts responded to recent threat
10p newscast recording
Minor arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up Laredo middle school