Webb County Jail conducts unannounced routine fire drill

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Jail conducted an unannounced routine fire drill on Wednesday morning.

According to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, it took jailers from all floors one minute to respond to the emergency and they all had effective communication from start to finish.

Sheriff Cuellar said the fire drills happen frequently and they are vital in keeping staff prepared in the event of an emergency.

Sheriff Cuellar applauded correctional officers for their quick response.

