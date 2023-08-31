Shop Local
City Council interviews Laredo Police Chief candidates

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo is one step closer to finding its next chief to take the helm of the police department.

City council started its special city council meeting Thursday afternoon where they interviewed each candidate.

Andy Harvey, Tom Whitten, Manuel Maciel, Ricardo Gonzalez, and Miguel Rodriguez are all in the running for the police chief position.

The council went over questions pertaining to their vision for the Laredo Police Department, their plans to help build trust within the community and the difference between policing the community and serving the community.

After the interviews, the city management and SGR Consulting will have a discussion about the candidates and go from there.

Laredo city manager Joseph Neeb believes the next police chief lies within this pool of candidates.

“It’s good to know that we have five exceptional individuals that are applying for this position, they’ve done a fantastic job yesterday and this morning or all day with the interviews,” said Neeb. “They are here, they are very interested in Laredo, and I think each one can serve very well for us and they’re just a little different in personality types and so I think we’re in a very good place in what the future of the police department brings us with its next chief.”

A City of Laredo spokesperson clarified that while the interviews are taking place, no decision will be made on Thursday.

The potential naming of the new police chief would be announced during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Chief Landin will remain as acting chief until the entire process has been completed.

