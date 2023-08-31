Details on Zapata CISD response to Monday’s mass school threat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of students were released early from schools across South Texas on Monday, August 28, due to a mass threat that circulated. The situation was handled by the Zapata County Independent School District (ZCISD), in close coordination with law enforcement agencies.

Reports indicate that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) informed the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office about the threat. ZCISD’s police chief involved the superintendent, who in turn contacted the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) to verify the information.

According to school administrators, ZCISD did not receive a threat through their email or websites. Upon careful evaluation of the situation, ZCISD opted not to end the school day prematurely. However, in the interest of student safety and thoroughness, the district carried out investigative sweeps of its six campuses. These sweeps took approximately 40 minutes to complete.

Fortunately, the investigations yielded no findings of any threat, ensuring that the safety of students and staff remained intact.

