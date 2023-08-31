Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Details on Zapata CISD response to Monday’s mass school threat

By Lisely Garza
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of students were released early from schools across South Texas on Monday, August 28, due to a mass threat that circulated. The situation was handled by the Zapata County Independent School District (ZCISD), in close coordination with law enforcement agencies.

Reports indicate that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) informed the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office about the threat. ZCISD’s police chief involved the superintendent, who in turn contacted the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) to verify the information.

According to school administrators, ZCISD did not receive a threat through their email or websites. Upon careful evaluation of the situation, ZCISD opted not to end the school day prematurely. However, in the interest of student safety and thoroughness, the district carried out investigative sweeps of its six campuses. These sweeps took approximately 40 minutes to complete.

Fortunately, the investigations yielded no findings of any threat, ensuring that the safety of students and staff remained intact.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Laredo Police
12-year-old charged for allegedly threatening to shoot up Laredo middle school
Driver hospitalized following tractor trailer accident on I-35
Driver hospitalized following tractor trailer accident on I-35
Laredo Police need help identifying woman tied to theft case
Laredo Police need help identifying woman tied to theft case
Harmony Science Academy defers to Laredo police about alleged student threat
Harmony Science Academy defers to Laredo police about alleged student threat
A Connecticut man says it felt like he won the lottery when he discovered a bag with nearly...
Man arrested months after finding a bag full of $5,000 in cash in a parking lot

Latest News

Details on Zapata CISD response to Monday’s mass school threat
Details on Zapata CISD response to Monday’s mass school threat
Grass fire reported near I-35 overpass in north Laredo
Grass fire reported near I-35 overpass in north Laredo
Grass fire reported near I-35 overpass in north Laredo
Grass fire reported near I-35 overpass in north Laredo
Laredo Police Department welcomes 14 new officers in pinning ceremony
Laredo Police Department welcomes 14 new officers in pinning ceremony