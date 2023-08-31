Grass fire reported near I-35 overpass in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A small grass fire has been reported in the northern part of Laredo, near Exit 3B on I-35. The Laredo Fire Department has dispatched crews to the scene to address the situation.

As a precautionary measure, drivers in the vicinity are urged to exercise caution and be attentive to the presence of emergency responders in the area.

As more information becomes available, we will provide updates.

