Hot Weather, Humidity Still Fairly Low

By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot dry airmass is present above south Texas, and will be our weather control during the 7 day forecast period. Nighttime humidity is lower than it has been during the summer. There will be a gradual return to more humid nights, especially by Sunday night and next week. Afternoons will remain fairly dry and temperatures will continue to top 100.

