Laredo family grapples with knocked-down trees after storm

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It has been over a week since a series of storms swept through our city, leaving behind a trail of debris. While much of the cleanup is now complete, one family is left contending with the aftermath.

Knocked-down trees now encircle the property of Rosalinda Gonzalez. These downed trees, which were planted long before Gonzalez acquired the property over 30 years ago, continue to pose a safety hazard. The remaining trees, while still standing, contribute to the perilous conditions.

Gonzalez recounts her interaction with city officials who explained that, due to the trees being on private property, the city is unable to undertake their removal. Residing in District 7, she has sought assistance from Councilmember Vanessa Perez, who has assured her that the matter will be looked into.

“This is dangerous. What if we’re hit with another storm or we get another gust of wind and it falls on us? I was already hit on the head by a trunk. Again, what happens when the next storm hits? It can hurt someone! I just need someone to really help me,” Gonzalez expressed.

In her pursuit of a resolution, Gonzalez has explored engaging a private company to remove the trees. However, this course of action comes with a hefty price tag of over $4,000.

Efforts to obtain a comment from Councilmember Perez have been initiated, but no response has been received as of yet.

