Law enforcement agencies collaborate to counter border firearm trafficking

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A concerted effort among law enforcement partners was on full display on Thursday, August 31, shedding light on their collective endeavors to combat firearm trafficking along the border. This high-profile event featured a striking array of confiscated weapons, underscoring the magnitude of the ongoing challenge.

Led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), representatives from various agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Postal Service, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, detailed their combined actions to curtail firearm smuggling. A significant emphasis was placed on their continuous communication and information-sharing practices.

CBP shared insights into their strategies during firearm seizures, highlighting their reliance on officer expertise, meticulous inspections, cutting-edge technology, and the exceptional abilities of K9 units. Paul Del Rincon, Assistant Director of the Laredo CBP Office of Field Operations, emphasized the variety of concealed locations utilized by traffickers: “We’ve seen firearms anywhere that you can think of. Typically, they’ll put them in any place of the vehicle that the firearm will fit. If not, they’ll take the firearm apart and put it in gas tanks, put it in quarter panels, or in the beds of the trucks. In some cases, we’ve seen firearms in stoves and microwaves, and even in pieces of meat. We found a pistol one day inside a brisket.”

During this fiscal year, CBP reported an interception of 624 weapons and over 75,000 rounds of ammunition spanning eight points of entry between Del Rio and Brownsville, Texas. After these seizures, Homeland Security investigators take over to trace the origins of each confiscated weapon, unearthing the intricate pathways through which they entered the border region.

