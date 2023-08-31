PILLAR unveils new harm reduction vending machine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over a million dollars in federal funds is making a harm reduction vending machine possible here at home.

Congressman Henry Cuellar joined PILLAR today in supporting the organization’s Project Paw initiative which seeks to support overdose prevention.

The items are available at Laredo Fire Station #3 located on San Bernardo near Shirley Field.

For anybody in need of the items, they must first be a patient with PILLAR.

After that, there are a few steps to follow.

Co-founder Manuel Sanchez says, “Every person that registers is going to be given a code. They are going to be able to come and put that code into the machine and be able to access life-saving products like narcan, be able to access life-preserving products like personal hygeine kits, safer sex kits, and event blankets during the winter time and everything is free.”

This vending machine was one of 25 approved in the United States and organizers say it has the potential to help approximately 500 people.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.