Tecos and Union Laguna tied with one game apiece

NUEVO LAREDO (KGNS) - It was a marathon night over in Nuevo Laredo that ended with the Tecos tied with Union Laguna.

Los dos Laredos battled late into the night; in fact, they played 16 innings of baseball before deciding a winner as the road team takes game two of the series four to two.

Los dos had their chances including having Alonzo Harris thrown out at the plate in the 11th but could never scratch the winning run across.

In all they played for over five hours with another hour tacked on thanks to a power outage delaying the game.

Now the series shifts down to our south for games three, four, and five starting up Friday night.

One other note from this one , lead off hitter Cade Gotta has been suspended from Friday’s game after throwing his helmet towards the first base umpire after being called out in the top of the tenth inning and being ejected from the game.

