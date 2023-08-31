Two men convicted for smuggling $1,000,000 of meth

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two men are convicted for their role in smuggling drugs at a Laredo port of entry.

It happened when Noe Martinez Montelongo and Fidel Rodriguez attempted to cross the Colombia Bridge back in November 2022.

A K-9 referred them to a secondary inspection when over 900 pounds of liquid meth was found -- totaling nearly a million dollars.

The defendants both claimed they had no knowledge of the drugs at trial and instead insisted they were going to pick up a legitimate load in Laredo.

A jury deliberated for 10 minutes before returning guilty verdicts for both defendants.

The two men face up to life in prison.

They will be sentenced at a later date.

