United High School Teacher named KGNS Teacher of the Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Teacher of the Month crew made their presence felt once again on Thursday morning, August 31, this time paying a visit to United High School. Among the educators, the spotlight was on Teena Arciniega, an AP English teacher who garnered several nominations and has been honored as KGNS Teacher of the Month for August.

Ms. Arciniega’s nominations highlighted her genuine care for students and her ability to craft engaging and dynamic classroom experiences that foster active learning and critical thinking skills.

Expressing her surprise at the honor, Ms. Arciniega shared her aspirations for her students. “We talk so much about wanting to be happy, and of course I want them to be happy, but I always tell them I want you to get everything you can from education so that you have choices.”

Ms. Arciniega was given a $250 award and a gift basket courtesy of the program’s sponsor, the Tellez Law Firm.

The ‘KGNS Teacher of the Month’ program, an initiative that spotlights outstanding educators, chooses two teachers each month for recognition. If you know a deserving teacher, you can nominate them here.

