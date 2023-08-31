Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

United Way of Laredo receives $20K for 75th Diamond Jubilee Celebration

United Way of Laredo receives $20K for 75th Diamond Jubilee Celebration
United Way of Laredo receives $20K for 75th Diamond Jubilee Celebration(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An organization that helps support dozens of Laredo non-profits is gearing up for a couple of fundraisers that will help continue its mission.

On Thursday morning, United Way of Laredo received a $20,000 donation from the AEP Foundation which will benefit the upcoming United Way 75th Diamond Jubilee Celebration.

The event will take place on Sept. 9 at the Barn and will include dinner and live entertainment by the band The Grooves.

United Way of Laredo President Lucy Hastings said this year’s goal is $1.1 million dollars that will help support organizations such as Bethany House, LAPS, and the Boys and Girls Club of Laredo.

“We help 22 organizations from food and shelter, youth and education and health and safety so we help a big number of organizations here in Laredo and everything in our community gets donated stays in our community so we’re proud to say that 22 of our organizations are local and they stay here in our Laredo,” said Hastings.

United Way will also be partnering with KGNS Plus for its upcoming 5K Starr Run and Walk which is set to take place on Oct. 14.

For more information on that event click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Laredo Police
12-year-old charged for allegedly threatening to shoot up Laredo middle school
Driver hospitalized following tractor trailer accident on I-35
Driver hospitalized following tractor trailer accident on I-35
Laredo Police need help identifying woman tied to theft case
Laredo Police need help identifying woman tied to theft case
Harmony Science Academy defers to Laredo police about alleged student threat
Harmony Science Academy defers to Laredo police about alleged student threat
A Connecticut man says it felt like he won the lottery when he discovered a bag with nearly...
Man arrested months after finding a bag full of $5,000 in cash in a parking lot

Latest News

FILE - Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, Jr., speaks during a special emergency city council...
Uvalde Mayor calls on District Attorney Christina Mitchell to resign
OYS KISSI PROPERTY
Details on Zapata CISD response to Monday’s mass school threat
Details on Zapata CISD response to Monday’s mass school threat
Details on Zapata CISD response to Monday’s mass school threat
Details on Zapata CISD response to Monday’s mass school threat