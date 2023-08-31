United Way of Laredo receives $20K for 75th Diamond Jubilee Celebration

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An organization that helps support dozens of Laredo non-profits is gearing up for a couple of fundraisers that will help continue its mission.

On Thursday morning, United Way of Laredo received a $20,000 donation from the AEP Foundation which will benefit the upcoming United Way 75th Diamond Jubilee Celebration.

The event will take place on Sept. 9 at the Barn and will include dinner and live entertainment by the band The Grooves.

United Way of Laredo President Lucy Hastings said this year’s goal is $1.1 million dollars that will help support organizations such as Bethany House, LAPS, and the Boys and Girls Club of Laredo.

“We help 22 organizations from food and shelter, youth and education and health and safety so we help a big number of organizations here in Laredo and everything in our community gets donated stays in our community so we’re proud to say that 22 of our organizations are local and they stay here in our Laredo,” said Hastings.

United Way will also be partnering with KGNS Plus for its upcoming 5K Starr Run and Walk which is set to take place on Oct. 14.

