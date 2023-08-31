Uvalde Mayor calls on District Attorney Christina Mitchell to resign

UVALDE, TX. (CNN) - The Mayor of Uvalde, Texas wants District Attorney Christina Mitchell to step down.

According to a written statement linked to a lawsuit, Mayor Don McLaughlin claims Mitchell is blocking the city’s probe into the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

McLaughlin said 15-months have passed since the incident and that the community deserves answers.

Mitchell is in charge of the criminal investigation into the shooting and told the San Antonio Express-News that she plans on presenting evidence to a grand jury before the end of the year.

Twenty-one people died in the rampage and it took law enforcement officers more than an hour before they approached the gunman and killed him.

