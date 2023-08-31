Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Watch Now: City Council interviews Laredo Police Chief candidates

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After roughly seven months of being without a permanent police chief, the City of Laredo could soon select the best candidate.

On Thursday, city council will hold its special meeting where they will interview all five candidates who are vying for the police chief position.

Andy Harvey, Tom Whitten, Manuel Maciel, Ricardo Gonzalez, and Miguel Rodriguez are all in the running for the police chief position.

Each candidate will be interviewed for roughly 30 minutes.

After the interviews, the council and SGR will discuss and deliberate who is the best candidate suited for the position.

File photo: Laredo Police
