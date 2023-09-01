Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Acting Chief of Police gives high praises to finalists for same position

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the search for LPD’s new chief of police comes to an end, the man currently in charge says the department will be in good hands.

Acting Chief of Police Steve Landin says all five candidates bring something new to the table.

He adds all are extremely qualified, and that puts the city manager in a difficult spot.

After a few days of getting to know the finalists, Landin said, “All five of those candidates are still in the running. Yesterday, they interviewed with a panel of upper captains and above from PD mixed in with department directors that directly work with the Police Chief.”

City Manager Joseph Neeb will give his formal recommendation during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident reported on Mines Road, police say
Fatal accident reported on Mines Road, police say
KGNS On Your Side: Discreet business operation shut down by the City of Laredo following multiple violations
Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say
Laredo Police launch homicide investigation after man dies of stabbing
29-year-old fatally stabbed in west Laredo, police say
Grass fire reported near I-35 overpass in north Laredo
Grass fire reported near I-35 overpass in north Laredo

Latest News

Laredo Artist aims to showcase art during 'Reflection of a Diabetic Exhibit'
RGISC to hold exhibit and workshop for Binational River Conservation Project
RGISC to hold exhibit and workshop
RGISC to hold exhibit and workshop for Binational River Conservation Project
Acting Chief of Police Steve Landin
Acting Chief of Police gives high praises to finalists for same position