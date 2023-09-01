Acting Chief of Police gives high praises to finalists for same position

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the search for LPD’s new chief of police comes to an end, the man currently in charge says the department will be in good hands.

Acting Chief of Police Steve Landin says all five candidates bring something new to the table.

He adds all are extremely qualified, and that puts the city manager in a difficult spot.

After a few days of getting to know the finalists, Landin said, “All five of those candidates are still in the running. Yesterday, they interviewed with a panel of upper captains and above from PD mixed in with department directors that directly work with the Police Chief.”

City Manager Joseph Neeb will give his formal recommendation during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

