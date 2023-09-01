City of Laredo, Webb County and school districts to be closed on Labor Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Labor Day taking place this Monday, many government officers and schools will be closed for the holiday.

All City of Laredo administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4; however, there will be regular trash pickup service, and the 311 call center will also be open.

All emergency services will be unaffected by the holiday.

All Webb County offices will be closed, as well.

Students at LISD and UISD will also have the day off.

All offices will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

