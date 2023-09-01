Shop Local
Fire reported at business on Sanders Avenue

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Fire crews are called out to a business late Thursday night.

Video shows several Laredo Fire units parked outside the office of a local construction company at the intersection of Sanders Avenue and Bustamante Street.

According to witnesses, they began to hear popping sounds coming from the property at around 10 p.m.

Neighbors say this is a common occurrence at the location that’s surrounded by residential homes.

While KGNS crews were on the scene, we were not able to see flames nor smoke.

No official report has been released on this incident.

