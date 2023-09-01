Hot temperatures

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and muggy with a few clouds’ temps in the upper 70s.A high pressure currently centered across the Texas panhandle will continue to bring dry air. Today`s weather is expected to be very similar to yesterday`s with sunny skies and highs ranging from the 90s to around 104. The difference is that the airmass will have sufficient moisture leading to heat index values of 105 to 109 degrees. Elevated fire weather conditions and red flag warnings remain towards the eastern part of Texas, but keep in mind that Webb is in a drought, has dry vegetation and dry conditions, any fire that starts could spread. In the 90s to 80s this evening, mostly clear expected to reach a low of 77 with breezy conditions. Labor Day weekend, hot and dry with sunny skies highs in the 100s. The return of moisture could lead to heat index values of 105 - 114 next week across South Texas. Have a great weekend and stay weather aware.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.