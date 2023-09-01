Shop Local
Laredo Artist aims to showcase art during ‘Reflection of a Diabetic Exhibit’

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo artist is looking to spread awareness on diabetes by showcasing some of his life’s work.

Raul Seca Jr. who goes by the stage name Diabetic Jesus has been living with type one diabetes since 2004.

Since then, Raul has been passionate about channeling his struggles and emotions into art in the form of photography, videography, and even music.

Rual has decided to team up with local organizations such as Cultivarte Laredo and the Daphne Art Foundation for his Reflection of a Diabetic exhibit.

“I’m going to be reflecting on the past 20 years of things I have been able to produce creatively and part of having this disease. So it’s a lot of self-portraits, and a lot of home movies that brought me out in producing work for universities and free-lance work, and just personal work that I enjoy doing,” said Seca.

The event will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. at Casa Daphne at 1420 Washington Street.

