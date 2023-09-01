Shop Local
Laredo Police Chief candidates discuss potential changes

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo continues to get acquainted with the candidates vying for the chief of police position.

City Council held a special city council meeting Thursday afternoon where they interviewed each candidate individually.

The men were asked about their vision for the Laredo Police Department as well as how they would build trust within the community.

KGNS spoke to Ricardo Gonzalez, Andy Harvey, Manuel Maciel, Miguel Rodriguez, and Tom Whitten.

Three of the candidates are locals and two are outsiders who have several years of law enforcement experience.

A City of Laredo spokesperson clarified that while the interviews are taking place, no decision will be made on Thursday.

The potential naming of the new police chief would be announced during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Chief Landin will remain as acting chief until the entire process has been completed.

