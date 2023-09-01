Laredo Police launch homicide investigation after man dies of stabbing
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after a man lost his life following a stabbing.
The incident happened on Friday, Sept. 1 at around 10:55 a.m. near the 2400 block of Pierce Street.
Authorities say a 29-year-old man was stabbed and transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
No word on any arrests or suspects at this time.
Police say they are investigating as a homicide.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.