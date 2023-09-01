Laredo Police launch homicide investigation after man dies of stabbing

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after a man lost his life following a stabbing.

The incident happened on Friday, Sept. 1 at around 10:55 a.m. near the 2400 block of Pierce Street.

Authorities say a 29-year-old man was stabbed and transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No word on any arrests or suspects at this time.

Police say they are investigating as a homicide.

