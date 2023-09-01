Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Police launch homicide investigation after man dies of stabbing

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after a man lost his life following a stabbing.

The incident happened on Friday, Sept. 1 at around 10:55 a.m. near the 2400 block of Pierce Street.

Authorities say a 29-year-old man was stabbed and transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No word on any arrests or suspects at this time.

Police say they are investigating as a homicide.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KGNS On Your Side: Discreet business operation shut down by the City of Laredo following multiple violations
Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say
Fatal accident reported on Mines Road, police say
Fatal accident reported on Mines Road, police say
Grass fire reported near I-35 overpass in north Laredo
Grass fire reported near I-35 overpass in north Laredo
File photo: Laredo Police
12-year-old charged for allegedly threatening to shoot up Laredo middle school

Latest News

Laredo Police investigating homicide on Pierce Street
City Council interviews Laredo Police Chief candidates
Laredo Police Chief candidates discuss potential changes
Fire reported at business on Sanders Avenue
Fire reported at business on Sanders Avenue
Fatal accident reported on Mines Road