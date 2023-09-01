Local law enforcement receives $4.3 million dollars to support border security

WEBB COUNTY, Tx. (KGNS) - The State of Texas has six programs to provide assessment on border-related issues.

One of them is Operation Stone Garden which allows federal, state, and local law enforcement to work with federal agencies to secure the Texas-Mexico border.

On Friday, Webb County received 4.3 million dollars for the program; however, this isn’t the first time that our local law enforcement has received such help.

2008 was the first year Webb County received federal funds to tackle border security through Operation Stone Garden.

To date, over 50 million dollars have been distributed to our local law enforcement.

In Webb County it is used to pay for overtime for local law enforcement and radio dispatchers, and equipment.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar believes these resources help local law enforcement protect border communities, such as Laredo and Zapata.

“This money is going to keep us safe, and you know this is going through different agencies,” said Sheriff Cuellar. “As you remember recently, we had that bomb threat that affected our communities, our schools, you know everybody has kids, everybody has nephews, cousins, everybody has a sort of family member in a school and what happened? We all worked together, and we secured the schools as quick as we can.”

According to Congressman Henry Cuellar, this will benefit more than 300,000 residents.

In order to obtain funding, state administrative agencies review and submit the applications to federal emergency management agency and consult with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.