Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Pittsburgh Steelers fortify secondary, sign former All-Pro DB Desmond King

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former All-Pro defensive back Desmond King
(KCRG)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday signed former All-Pro defensive back Desmond King, fortifying their secondary on the eve of the regular season.

King, 28, spent the past two seasons with the Houston Texans, intercepting five passes and recovering two fumbles.

King's arrival gives Pittsburgh's secondary another veteran to a mix that includes Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and cornerback Patrick Peterson, who arrived in free agency during the spring.

The Los Angeles Chargers initially selected King in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. His breakout season came in 2018, when he was selected to the All-Pro team after intercepting three passes and swatting away 10 others.

King was traded from Los Angeles to Tennessee in the middle of the 2020 season. He then signed with Houston in 2021.

The Steelers open the 2023 season on Sept. 10 at home against San Francisco.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Most Read

Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say
Grass fire reported near I-35 overpass in north Laredo
Grass fire reported near I-35 overpass in north Laredo
File photo: Laredo Police
12-year-old charged for allegedly threatening to shoot up Laredo middle school
Harmony Science Academy defers to Laredo police about alleged student threat
Harmony Science Academy defers to Laredo police about alleged student threat
Driver hospitalized following tractor trailer accident on I-35
Driver hospitalized following tractor trailer accident on I-35

Latest News

American Football
Lan Larison runs for 109 yards and 3 TDs; UC Davis beats Texas A&M-Commerce 48-10 in opener
FILE - Migrants wait in line adjacent to the border fence under the watch of the Texas National...
Texas guardsman suspended after wounding man in cross-border shooting, Mexico says
Texas Tech opens season at Wyoming and with high expectations
BYU and Sam Houston face off in first time meeting