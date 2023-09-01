RGISC to hold exhibit and workshop for Binational River Conservation Project

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A non-profit organization that aims to preserve and protect the Rio Grande is inviting the community to get involved in an upcoming project.

On Friday evening the Rio Grande International Study Center in collaboration with UTSA School of Architecture are hosting a special exhibit for the Binational River Conservation Project.

While it’s open to the public, residents of the La Ladrillera, El Tonto, El Rincon Del Diablo, El Azteca, or Chacon are invited to see some of the potential designs that could impact their area.

“Graduate students from the UTSA School of Architecture, they’re coming back to Laredo, they’re fascinated by and working on design projects on the binational river conservation project for Laredo and Nuevo Laredo. They had a spring semester project and they did these wonderful about eight or ten designs as it relates to this.

The exhibit is taking place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Laredo Center for the Arts.

Then on Saturday morning, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the study center will also host a workshop at the same location to go over some of the potential designs.

