Serious accident reported on Mines Road, police say
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A serious accident has been reported on FM 1472, also known as Mines Road.
According to Laredo Police, the accident was reported on Friday, Sept. 1 at Mines Road and Pinto Valle.
Police say a passenger vehicle went under a tractor trailer.
Drivers in the area are urged to proceed with caution.
The accident remains under investigation.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.