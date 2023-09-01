Serious accident reported on Mines Road, police say

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A serious accident has been reported on FM 1472, also known as Mines Road.

According to Laredo Police, the accident was reported on Friday, Sept. 1 at Mines Road and Pinto Valle.

Police say a passenger vehicle went under a tractor trailer.

Drivers in the area are urged to proceed with caution.

The accident remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.