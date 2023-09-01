Smiles from Heaven and UISD raise awareness on childhood cancer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The sweetest smiles are the ones that come down from heaven and one Laredo non-profit is teaming up with UISD to raise awareness on childhood cancer.

On Friday both UISD and Smiles from Heaven announced a partnership to raise funds and provide families with an option to turn to.

One goal is to provide resources for those in need, another is to address the prevalence of childhood cancer in Laredo.

Ray Sanchez, the president of Smiles from Heaven hopes to help families who may have a child who is fighting cancer.

“You hear and you see the pink ribbon, which is breast cancer. But when you ask them, ‘okay, what’s the symbol or color for childhood cancer’? They don’t know it’s gold. So, bringing awareness not only brings more attention to the cause, it also brings funds,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez went on to say those funds help provide families in need with peace of mind such as traveling for medical services.

