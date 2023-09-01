Shop Local
‘Victoria Secret’s World Tour’ teaser, Bad Bunny calls Kendall Jenner ‘mami’, Selena Gomez faces backlash + Golden Bachelor: Meet the Women

By Yocelin Gallardo and Brenda Camacho
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In this week’s episode, the girls go over some not-so-quick headlines and talk about The Eras Tour Movie, they also go more in-depth with topics like who is set to appear in the revamped “Victoria Secret’s World Tour” (40:29), Bad Bunny Calling Kendall Jenner “mami” (42:44), and Selena Gomez gets accused of not supporting SAG-AFTRA strike ( 45:02). Plus, We meet the women of this season of the Golden Bachelor (48:09).

For more headlines. click here.

