Webb County attorney encourages adults to speak to kids about the consequences of making a threat

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A Webb County attorney is emphasizing how important it is to ensure that kids understand the consequences of making any type of threat towards a school.

This comes after a student allegedly threatened to start a shooting at the Harmony School of Science earlier this week.

Webb County Attorney Marco Montemayor encourages school administrators, teachers, and parents to remind students about the consequences they could potentially face.

“So we make a concerted effort to get out to the public to the schools to get the word out that this is no longer a joke you know and so we need the public’s help,” said Montemayor. “We need the school district everybody works together to get this message out and parents need to speak to their kids letting them know hey this is no longer a joke and so that’s the biggest message we need to get out that is not a joke and it will be taken seriously, and we will prosecute these cases.”

The attorney goes on to say the incident that took place earlier this week is still under investigation.

