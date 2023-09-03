Police Arrest Man in Connection to Laredo’s 5th Homicide

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department arrested, 17-year-old, Roan Alejandro Diaz is accused of stabbing 29-year-old Johnny Contreras outside an apartment complex on Friday, September 1st.

The apartment complex where this happened is located at the 2400 block of Pierce Street.

Reports indicated Contreras was stabbed in the abdomen outside of the apartment complex where they lived.

According to reports it had been a domestic conflict that escalated to a violent confrontation between family members.

Police said Contreras was taken to a Laredo hospital where he died.

It’s the 5th homicide this year according to the Laredo police department.

The investigation continues into this homicide.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.